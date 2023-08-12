Bijnor (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Two men were killed and another injured allegedly after their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Tomar said the accident happened in the afternoon while the trio were returning from a brick kiln on Noorpur Moradabad Highway.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Freak Incident: 35-Year-Old Tribal Man Killed As Stray Bullet Hits Him While Hunting in Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The motorcycle was hit by a car coming from Moradabad, killing Suresh (40) on the spot while his uncle Samarpal (58) succumbed during treatment, he said.

The other rider, Vipin (37), is in critical condition and undergoing treatment, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the car driver.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,200 Crore Ethanol Plant in Gorakhpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)