Baripada, Apr 16 (PTI) Two girls drowned in a pond in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Pratappur village in the Barasahi police station area, they said.

Also Read | IMF Cuts Growth Outlook for Germany.

Surekha Nayak (15) and Lily Nayak (17) went to bathe in the village pond when the mishap happened, they added.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP on Allegations of Corruption Against TMC, Says 'PM Narendra Modi Should Look in the Mirror First'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)