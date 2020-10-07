Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating investors of over Rs 200 crore by floating bogus schemes, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered on the direction of the Madras High Court against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited and others for allegedly cheating the investors through bogus schemes and non-repayment of Rs 218 crore, a police release here said.

The accused Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan and Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan were produced by the EOW before a special court for cases under The Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors Act for judicial remand, the release said.

