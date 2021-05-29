Bareilly, May 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for manufacturing illicit liquor in separate raids in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Saturday, police said.

This comes in the backdrop of at least 22 people dying in the state's Aligarh district after consuming spurious liquor. According to officials, 28 others undergoing treatment at different hospitals are critical.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Singh said illicit liquor was seized from the residence of a scrap dealer, Zubair, in Kakar Tola area. Bottles of foreign liquor were also recovered from his house.

As many as 600 labels of country-made liquor, a 10 litre can of alcohol and urea, among other things, were seized from his house, the officer said.

In the second raid, one Pooran Lal was arrested with 20 litres of illicit liquor and equipment used for making it.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said over 2,200 cases have been registered against those selling and manufacturing illicit liquor in the district in nearly a year.

