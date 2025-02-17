New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly murdering a person over old enmity in the Janakpuri area of West Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Dipankar (22) and Arman (19), were apprehended near Dwarka's DDA Sports Complex.

On February 14, the accused, along with an associate, attacked three men -- Karan, Prateek, and Nikhil -- using knives and bottles near Chanan Devi Hospital, police said. Karan succumbed to his injuries, while the other two sustained serious wounds, the officer added.

Following the attack, the matter was transferred to the Crime Branch, and an investigation was launched. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and nabbed the suspects, police said.

During interrogation, Dipankar and Arman confessed to the crime, detailing their involvement and revealing their past criminal history.

Dipankar has prior cases of attempted murder and arms violations, while Arman was previously involved in snatching and other offenses when he was a juvenile, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

