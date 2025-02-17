Bengaluru, February 17: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of potable water for non-essential activities like car washing, gardening, construction, fountains, and road maintenance to conserve water ahead of summer. The restriction, issued on February 17, is enforced under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964.

Violators will face a fine of INR 5,000, with an additional INR 500 per day for repeat offenses under Section 109 of the Act. Residents can report violations by calling the BWSSB helpline (1916). Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents Brace for Harsh Summer As Groundwater Levels Drop Dangerously Low.

With a population of 1.4 crore, Bengaluru is experiencing depleting groundwater levels and inadequate rainfall. A recent BWSSB study in partnership with IISc highlighted that 80 wards and 110 villages rely heavily on groundwater and are at high risk of water shortages this summer. The survey predicts groundwater depletion by 5 meters in central areas, 10–15 meters in CMC zones, and 20–25 meters in the 110 villages. Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst Causes Water Cut: Water Supply to Kharghar, Kamothe and Other Areas Suspended for 24 Hours After Morbe Dam Pipeline Bursts Near Marble Market; Video Surfaces.

BWSSB urges residents, particularly in high-risk areas, to reduce groundwater dependence and opt for Cauvery water connections. The Cauvery Phase 5 Project has increased water availability, offering a sustainable solution for the city’s growing needs.

With summer approaching (March–May), authorities emphasise strict compliance to avoid severe water scarcity in Bengaluru.

