Jaipur, February 17: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary (12th Level) Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board conducted the exam over three days, from October 22 to October 24, 2024, across six shifts. The written test was originally set for 300 marks, with 100 marks allotted for each shift on October 22 and 23. On October 24, the first shift was for 100 marks, while the second shift was conducted for 300 marks. Due to this change, the final results have been adjusted accordingly.

How to Check RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2024

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the “Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2024” link.

The PDF containing qualified candidates’ roll numbers will appear.

Search for your roll number in the list.

Download and print the result PDF for future reference.

The official notification also provides details regarding deleted questions and the formula used for mark calculation. Candidates are advised to carefully review the information provided.

With the results now available, successful candidates can proceed with the next steps as per RSMSSB guidelines.

