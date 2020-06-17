India News | 2 Held for Pick-pocketing

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stealing a man's wallet by distracting him by asking for food and water, police said on Wednesday.

Jahiruddin, a resident of JJ colony, Bawana, was held along with a juvenile, they said.

The two withdrew Rs 25,000 using an ATM card, which was in the stolen wallet, and purchased clothes worth Rs 5,360, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when Manish Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was waiting for a bus at the Kashmere Gate metro station.

A person came to him and requested him for money, saying that he had to go to Bihar, police said.

Kumar told him that if he had to go to Bihar, he would have to go either to the Anand Vihar station, the New Delhi station or the Old Delhi railway station, they said.

Just then another person came and requested Kumar to give the money. So, Kumar offered to pay their bus fare to Anand Vihar, police said.

Later, they asked him for water and Kumar gave them Rs 10 and started walking ahead. After a while, they asked him for food, and he gave them Rs 100, they said.

During this time, one of the accused stole Kumar's wallet containing Rs 4,500, the ATM card, and fled, police said, adding that the PIN number of the ATM card was mentioned on its cover.

Kumar received two SMSes of cash withdrawal. One from an ATM at Civil Lines for Rs 20,000 and the other for Rs 5,000 from an ATM at Majnu ka Tila, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj.

These withdrawal were made around 7 pm.

A police team visited both the ATM booths but the accused were not found there. Later, around 8 PM, Kumar again received an SMS regarding shopping in Rohini.

The police located the shop and contacted the owner. On their request, the shop owner did not allow the accused to leave the spot and both of them were held, the DCP said.

The accused told police that he along with his accomplice and a juvenile commit pick-pocketing by distracting the victims, she said.

