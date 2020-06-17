Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Mortal Remains of Col B Santosh Babu, Who Attained Martyrdom During Violent Clashes With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Flown to Hyderabad

News IANS| Jun 17, 2020 10:41 PM IST
Colonel Santosh Babu | File Image | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hyderabad, June 17: The mortal remains of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who was killed by Chinese troops in a clash in Ladakh on Monday, were brought here by an aircraft on Wednesday night. An Army aircraft carrying the body landed at Hakimpet Airport Station. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, state ministers K. T. Rama Rao, Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Malla Reddy, MP Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid their respects to the martyr.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar and senior Army officers also paid the homage. The body of Santosh Babu (39) was later taken to his home town Suryapet in a special ambulance. The last rites will be performed in Suryapet Thursday morning. Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Earlier, the Coloner's family members arrived in Hyderabad from New Delhi and later left for Suryapet. The martyred officer's wife Santoshi, nine-year-old daughter Abhigna and four-year-old son Anirudh were received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar and senior Army officials.

Santosh Babu and 19 soldiers killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday. The news of Santosh's martyrdom was first conveyed to his wife in Delhi on Monday night while his parents who live in Suryapet were informed Tuesday afternoon.

Santosh, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, had been serving on Indo-China border for the last one-and-half year and his family was looking forward to his transfer to Hyderabad. The transfer was delayed due to COVID-19.

A pall of gloom descended on Suryapet as people from a cross-section of society mourned the death of the braveheart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

