New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old man to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Vishal (22) and Kuldeep alias Tannu (31), both residents of Jahangirpuri, were apprehended following a tip-off.

Police said on June 17, Bobby Singh alias Piyush, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was admitted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital with multiple stab wounds and declared dead during treatment. An FIR was registered and further investigation taken up.

"Singh was attacked near his house by five people, including the arrested duo, following a dispute. A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were Singh's neighbours and had an ongoing conflict with him over issues related to rash driving in narrow lanes," a police officer said.

A team was formed to nab the accused.

The team traced the location of Vishal and Kuldeep to Moradabad following a tip-off.

A raid was conducted near a guesthouse in Moradabad's Budh Bazaar area and the two accused were apprehended.

"During interrogation, they confessed to their role in the killing. On the day of the incident, a verbal spat broke out between the victim and the accused and it soon escalated into a violent scuffle. Vishal and another accused, Sannata alias Yashu, stabbed the victim with knives. All five then fled the spot," the officer said.

Vishal, a school dropout, was earlier apprehended in an attempt-to-murder case in 2021, when he was a juvenile. Kuldeep, also a school dropout, worked as a CCTV technician in Delhi and Moradabad. Both were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when they committed the crime. Efforts are on to arrest the three remaining accused.

