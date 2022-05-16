New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house in Rohini sector-2 area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Pardeep (24), a resident of Vijay Vihar, and Sonu (28), a resident of Rithala village here, they said.

On Saturday, complainant Ashok Kumar reported that after coming back at 6 am, he and his family members saw that the lock on the main gate of his house was broken, a senior police officer said.

The almirah lock was also broken and gold and silver jewellery were found missing, he said.

During investigation, police analysed the footage from CCTV cameras which revealed that two men entered the house and was later found going towards Vijay Vihar, the officer said.

Police checked records and Pardeep was found matching the person seen in the CCTV footage, they said.

On Sunday, information was received that Pardeep will come at Vijay Vihar. A raid was conducted and he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

The accused disclosed that he along with Sonu has stolen the jewellery. The police also arrested Sonu, officials said, adding that the stolen jewellery was also recovered from their possession.

