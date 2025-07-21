New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones during a high-footfall concert of Himesh Reshammiya at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, an official said on Monday.

Wasim (36) and Mohammad Tayyab (33) were nabbed by police personnel in plain clothes, who were discreetly deployed at the venue to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety, he said.

Two separate cases of mobile-phone theft were reported by female attendees during the concert on the night of July 20.

"In the first incident, a woman from Faridabad reported that her phone was stolen between 8 pm and 10 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Based on technical surveillance and ground inputs, police arrested Wasim and recovered the stolen phone from his possession.

In the second case, a C R Park resident reported the theft of her phone between 10:20 pm and 11 pm. Tayyab was tracked and arrested shortly after and the stolen mobile phone recovered from him, the officer said.

