Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested from the city's Golf Green area for allegedly duping people through a dating app, police said.

Acting on the complaint of a youth who claimed that he was being blackmailed by a woman he met on the app, police apprehended the duo on Saturday.

"We have arrested the two who were operating this app,” a police officer said.

However, search is underway for the prime accused, he added.

