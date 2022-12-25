Good Governance Day is an annual observance marked every year on December 25. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It aims to let the people of India know about the government's responsibilities and duties that it needs to fulfil. This means that Good Governance Day is commemorated every year to create awareness of government accountability among India's citizens, which is observed every year. As we celebrate Good Governance Day 2022, scroll down to learn more about the history and significance of the special day. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Quotes, Sayings and WhatsApp Messages.

Good Governance Day History

Good Governance Day was established in 2014 to honour Prime Minister Vajpayee by fostering awareness among the Indian people of accountability in government. According to historical records, on December 23, 2014, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were announced as recipients of India's highest civilian award for merit, the Bharat Ratna by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Inspirational Quotes, Poems and Sayings by the Former Prime Minister of India on His Death Anniversary.

After the announcement, the newly elected administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi established that the birth anniversary of Vajpayee would be henceforth commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day. The Government of India had decided that Good Governance Day would be a working day for the government.

Good Governance Day Significance

Good Governance Day acts as a reminder to the government about its responsibilities. It reminds the government that it should be unbiased, transparent, and development-oriented. The Governance Index has been scientifically prepared on various parameters of good governance. It has been designed to keep the citizens at the centre, which is the main mantra of the government today.

