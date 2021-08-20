Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The Naxals attacked the 45th battalion of ITBP at around 12.10 pm.

Also Read | Gujarat Man Held for Goa Businessman’s Murder in July 2021: Police.

In the attack, two jawans--Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector Gurumukh Singh - were killed. Shinde was a native of Nanded District, Maharashtra, and Gurumukh was from Raikot, Punjab.

The Naxals fled from the spot after looting one AK-47 rifle, two bulletproof jackets and one wireless set, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 For PST/PET Released By SLPRB At Official Website slprbassam.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod The Hall Ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)