Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 2 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, Total Count 104

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 07:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 2 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, Total Count 104

Aizawl, Jun 12 (PTI) Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total tally in the state to 104, an official said on Friday.

Both of them recently returned to the state from other parts of the country, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Of the 176 samples examined on Thursday, two persons -- aged 23 and 22 years -- were diagnosed with the disease.

One of them is a resident of Aizawl, and the other of Siaha district, the official said.

Also Read | 'Dead Bodies Dragged': West Bengal Governor J Dhankhar Calls For Probe Into Video, Says Home Secretary Admitted to Violation of Protocol.

Currently, Mizoram has 103 active COVID-19 cases -- 51 men and 52 women.

The first patient in the state, who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 24, recovered from the disease in early May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement