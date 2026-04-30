Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day 2026: How the 2 States Were Formed on May 1, 1960

On May 1, 2026, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat will observe their annual foundation day, marking 66 years since their formal establishment. Both states emerged on May 1, 1960, following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which effectively split the erstwhile bilingual Bombay State into two distinct entities based on linguistic lines. While the date is internationally recognised as International Labour Day, for millions of residents in these two Indian states, it remains a significant day of cultural pride, historical reflection, and celebration of regional identity.

Following India’s independence in 1947, the country faced the complex task of administrative reorganization. The demand for states to be structured around linguistic and cultural commonalities grew increasingly vocal across various regions.

The former Bombay State was a large, diverse, and bilingual administrative unit that included both Marathi-speaking and Gujarati-speaking populations. As the movement for linguistic states gained national momentum, catalysed by the formation of Andhra State in 1953, pressures within the Bombay State intensified. Citizens in both linguistic groups began to advocate for governance that better reflected their respective cultural and linguistic realities. Maharashtra's USD 1 Trillion Economy Vision to Drive India's Viksit Bharat Goal: Maharashtra's Governor.

The Movements for Self-Determination

The path to statehood was driven by two significant political and social movements:

Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti: Established in 1956, this movement sought the creation of a separate state for Marathi speakers. It advocated for a state that would encompass not only the Marathi-speaking regions of the Bombay State but also include Mumbai (then Bombay) as its capital.

Mahagujarat Andolan: Parallel to the movement in Maharashtra, the Gujarati-speaking population sought a separate state that unified their cultural regions, including Saurashtra and Kutch. This movement, with roots dating back to the late 1920s, gained significant traction in the 1950s, emphasising the need for an administrative unit that recognised Gujarati identity.

The Bombay Reorganisation Act of 1960

After years of deliberation, protests, and legislative debate, the Government of India passed the Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960. The act provided the legal framework to divide the bilingual Bombay State into two separate, independent states.

On May 1, 1960, the bifurcation was officially implemented:

Maharashtra was formed with its capital in Mumbai.

Gujarat was established, with Ahmedabad serving as its initial capital before the administration later shifted to Gandhinagar.

In 2026, both states continue to celebrate this anniversary as a testament to their unique development trajectories. In Maharashtra, the day, known as Maharashtra Din, is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, official parades at venues like Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, and cultural programs highlighting Marathi heritage. Similarly, Gujarat observes Gujarat Sthapana Divas (or Gujarat Gaurav Din) with events showcasing the state’s vibrant history, entrepreneurial spirit, and cultural milestones. 'India Me Hindi Hi Chalega': Gujarati Man Refuses to Speak Marathi in Maharashtra's Pune, Later Issues Apology; Video Surfaces.

For both states, May 1 serves as an occasion to honor the resilience of the communities that advocated for self-determination and to reflect on their evolution into major economic and cultural powerhouses within the Indian union.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).