Aizawl, Jul 30 (PTI) At least two women, including a Myanmar national, were arrested with over 350 gm of heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday, an official said.

During an operation at Ruantlang village in the district, personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Department, assisted by volunteers of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), seized 350.6 gram of heroin from the possession of the two women, he said.

Also Read | Financial Changes From August 1, 2025: From Daily Limit on UPI To Hike in Fuel Prices, Key Changes Coming Into Effect Next Month.

The duo was arrested and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, spokesperson of the department, Peter Zohmingthanga, said.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Infosys Is Hiring! IT Company Will Recruit 20,000 Freshers in 2025 To Focus on AI and Workforce Development, CEO Salil Parekh Confirms.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)