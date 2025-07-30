Mumbai, July 30: Amid TCS layoffs, Infosys announced hiring 20,000 fresh IT graduates to focus on AI (artificial intelligence) and develop skills related to the technology. This month, the announcement of Tata Consultancy Services layoffs of over 12,000 employees made waves in the tech industry. The company said it would reduce 2% of its workforce in 2025, and the decision would not be related to implementing AI in the workplace.

The Infosys hiring announcement shows a positive trend in the tech industry after several waves of layoffs from companies like TCS, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, and others. TCS rival Infosys was founded by N R Narayan Murthy and run by CEO Salil Parekh. The IT giant confirmed it would onboard 20,000 freshers in the coming months. How Much Salary Do TCS CEO K Krithivasan Earn? Netizens React As IT Major Announces Massive Layoffs.

Infosys Hiring 20,000 Employees Amid TCS Layoffs

Infosys has yet to announce large-scale layoffs or reduce its workforce amid organisational changes, unlike rivals such as TCS and HTech. Instead, the IT company aims to expand its workforce by hiring more talent and freshers. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the company would employ nearly 20,000 as part of its initiative to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and develop skills related to the field. Parekh emphasised that approximately 2,75,000 Infosys employees had completed their AI training and skill development.

Infosys Layoffs Not Expected in Near Future

Reports said Infosys might not announce any layoffs in the near future; instead it would focus on hiring more employees to expand its workforce. As per previous reports, Infosys added 6,388 employees to its workforce in FY25, reaching a total headcount of 3,23,578. In 2024, Infosys said it would hire 20,000 freshers depending on the growth. In 2025, Infosys laid off 240 trainees who failed the internal assessment after letting go 300 employees. It also laid off more than 195 trainees for failing the same reason in April, approximately cutting 800 individuals from campus. X Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s Social Platform Hiring Web Developer To Work on New X.com Features and Improve Existing Ones.

Moreover, The company laid off 45 more from the campus, offering them potential roles in the BPM industry. Despite widespread industry changes, Infosys is confident in AI's potential to boost efficiency. The company expects artificial intelligence to improve software development productivity by 5% to 15% and deliver a significant 20% enhancement in its Finacle, a core banking platform.

