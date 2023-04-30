New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura on Sunday.

The parents of the child are residents of Subhash Vihar.

According to Delhi Police, a call was received at 1.39 pm at Bhajanpura police station regarding a tractor running over a child on Delhi Darbar Road, Bhajanpura.

The police team rushed to the spot and detained the tractor driver, Idris (25), a resident of Loni Ghaziabad along with the tractor.

Police said the child was declared bright dead at the hospital. The body was sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered in the matter and the investigation is in progress. (ANI)

