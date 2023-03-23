Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, on Thursday inaugurated 20 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) during a function organized at Samba district.

The MVUs will be operated through a centralized call centre with a uniform helpline number 1962. It will receive calls from livestock owners/farmers and a Veterinarian will prioritize all calls on the basis of emergency nature and will inform the nearest MVU for attending to the case at the farmer's doorstep, the statement reads.

Besides, MVUs will provide veterinary diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, artificial inseminations, minor surgical interventions and extension services to farmers at their doorsteps, it reads.

Each MVU will be manned by a qualified Veterinary Doctor and a Paravet for providing specialized services to livestock owners/farmers in far-flung areas.

During the event, ACS Dulloo also inaugurated the new Paravet Training Institute office building.

The institute will impart relevant education and training to Paravets in the region, aimed at their knowledge updation and skill development in animal husbandry and veterinary practices, the official statement reads.

The Institute will also impart short-term training on Artificial insemination in livestock to the Paravets in order to enhance the outreach of breed improvement programmes in the livestock being implemented by the Animal Husbandry Department, it reads.

In near future, the institute shall be strengthened to train Multipurpose Artificial Insemination workers in Rural India (MAITRIs) who at present have to go outside the UT for a prescribed 3-month course, the statement stated.

Director Animal Husbandry, Jammu, Dr Shubhra Sharma, Joint Directors, Deputy Directors and other senior officers of AHD were present on the occasion. (ANI)

