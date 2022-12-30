Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 30 (ANI): To maintain law and order on New Year's Eve, Faridabad police will deploy 2000 police personnel in the city on Saturday night, officials said on Friday.

Faridabad Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora appealed to the citizens to celebrate the new year in a cheerful and peaceful manner.

"Celebrate the new year with pomp with your family members and cooperate in maintaining peace in the society. In the new year, set new goals and work hard to fulfil them and try to spread new colours in the lives of your colleagues by showing them the right path," he said.

Police Commissioner Arora said that to deal with mischievous elements on New Year and to maintain law and order in the city, strict checking will be done by putting blockades in ERV, PCR, Rider and all zones.

"On the occasion of New Year, people drink alcohol and drive under the influence of alcohol, which increases the chances of an accident. The traffic inspectors and all the managers of the police station will do checking in their respective areas and strict legal action will be taken against those who drive in a state of intoxication," he said.

He further said that special attention would be paid to hotels, contracts, restaurants, etc.

"In order to avoid any cases of molestation and snatching anywhere, every police station manager will form teams by including women policemen and according to the excise act, special attention will be paid to hotels, contracts, restaurants, etc.," the police commissioner said.

He added that the police have identified over 60 strategic locations across the city including areas like malls, shopping complexes, markets, hotels, restaurants, and party halls, and also near the marked square intersections, where separate checkpoints will be set up and a separate team of police will keep a watch on notorious elements from 6.00 pm onwards.

"Faridabad Police is fully alert to maintain law and order in the city. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora has given special guidelines in this regard by holding a meeting with all DCPs, ACPs, station and outpost in-charges," Sube Singh, an official spokesman said.

"On December 31 night, all the law and order duty will continue throughout the night. All Deputy Commissioners of Police and all the Assistant Commissioners of Police have been assigned to look after and maintain law and order, and peace by being on patrol in their respective areas. Separate teams of traffic police and local police stations will be deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement in and around the city," Singh said. (ANI)

