Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 201 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the state's infection count to 3,22,719, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, no fresh death was recorded in the state where the infection has claimed 2,789 lives.

So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, 39 cases surfaced in Udaipur, 36 in Kota, 26 in Jaipur, 22 in Rajsamand, 14 in Jodhpur, 12 in Bhilwara and 10 in Ajmer.

Currently, 2,329 people are under treatment in the state.

As per the bulletin, 3,17,601 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

