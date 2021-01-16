Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) IPS officer Nipun Agarwal took charge as Superintendent of Police (City) 1st in Ghaziabad, officials said on Saturday.

He has replaced Abhishek Verma who has been posted as aide de camp (ADC) of the Uttar Pradesh Governor. He took over the role on Friday.

"No stone would be left unturned to provide security to women and minor girls. Strict action would be initiated against chain snatchers, habitual offenders and cyber criminals. Patrolling in the busy markets would be enhanced," Agarwal told PTI.

Prior to this, 2017 batch IPS officer Agarwal was posted as Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Shahjahanpur district.

He got his first posting as a trainee ASP in Aligarh after which he was given charge as ASP in Ayodhya district.

