Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): DMK Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the DMK's election manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would emerge as the "hero" of the polls, similar to the party's 2006 manifesto.

She was speaking to reporters after chairing a consultative meeting held at a private marriage hall in Thanjavur to prepare the party's manifesto for the 2026 elections. The meeting covered the districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Industries Minister TRB Raja, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan, and several DMK functionaries participated in the meeting.

Kanimozhi said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had constituted a special election manifesto committee as part of the preparation process. The committee has been touring various regions of the State to directly interact with people and collect their views.

She said the committee had already visited Hosur, where it held discussions with mobile phone manufacturing companies and workers to understand their issues. The committee is scheduled to meet organisations and members of the public in Tiruchirappalli in the coming days. "By visiting every region and interacting with the people, we are working towards preparing a people-centric manifesto," she said.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, Kanimozhi said that while the party may have released its manifesto, the people were aware that its promises would not be fulfilled. She asserted that the DMK's manifesto enjoys public trust because the party has consistently implemented its poll promises.

Expressing confidence of returning to power, she recalled the 2006 Assembly elections, during which the DMK's manifesto was widely viewed as the "hero" of the election. "In the same manner, the 2026 election manifesto will also be the hero," she said.

Referring to previous commitments, Kanimozhi said the DMK had promised to close liquor shops, and that this was being implemented in a phased manner. She added that more liquor shops would be shut in the future. (ANI)

