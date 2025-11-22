Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): Assam State BJP on Saturday said that the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state will fundamentally be a decisive contest between the indigenous Assamese populace and the Miya Muslim community of East Bengal origin.

The State BJP emphasised that the very future, security, and civilisational continuity of Assam is intrinsically linked with this electoral battle.

In a press statement, Assam Pradesh BJP Media Panellist Dilip Kumar Sharma stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken bold and historic measures to safeguard the indigenous identity of Assam.

"He affirmed that in the seventy-seven years since Independence, no government had ever succeeded in accomplishing what the present government has achieved under the dynamic leadership of Sarma," said the press statement.

The statement highlights several monumental initiatives, Granting Classical Language status to the Assamese language, the unprecedented effort to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra, the immortal creation of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, back to Assam, Sukafa University, the Construction of a grand and monumental statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan at Jorhat, the establishment of a University in the name of Freedom Fighter Kanaklata Barua, pursuing UNESCO recognition for the Charaideo Maidams and many other historic undertakings that the people of Assam had been deprived of for seventy-seven long years.

"These milestones were impossible earlier because successive Congress governments were engrossed in the politics of appeasing the East Bengal, originally Muslim community. Hence, the genuine rights and aspirations of the indigenous people were completely neglected," Sharma remarked, taking a direct jibe at the Congress.

The statement further underscores that Himanta Biswa Sarma's uncompromising stance against child marriage, love jihad, and land jihad marks one of the most crucial steps taken in favour of the indigenous Assamese community. Parallelly, the BJP government has also ensured the state's security by vigilantly guarding Assam against infiltration.

"No Bangladeshi infiltrator can now remain in Assam. Each day, such illegal entrants are being pushed back across the border," said the release.

It reiterates that no one can now illegally encroach upon government lands, satra lands, forest lands, water bodies, PGRs or VGRs in the state. The statement recalls that the government, under Sarma's leadership, has already freed over 1,30,000 bighas of encroached land, a landmark achievement that strengthens Assam's future.

The press statement further stated that these decisive actions, coupled with the unprecedented pace of development visible across every sector, will shape voter sentiment in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will proceed with full confidence, placing before the people both the extraordinary development initiatives and the robust measures taken to protect indigenous rights.

The release adds that in the past two days, a series of extensive strategy meetings were held in the presence of National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, joined by Chief Minister Sarma, Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Assam BJP In-Charge Harish Dwivedi, and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, along with district in-charges, co-incharges, spokespersons, panelists, constituency coordinators, and various office bearers of the organisation, marking the Party's comprehensive preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

On the other hand, with the objective of further strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party for the forthcoming 2026 elections and ensuring that the BJP-led alliance forms the government in Assam for a third consecutive term, the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, Dilip Saikia, has been carrying forward steadfast and dynamic leadership.

Today, in a special organizational meeting held in the presence of BJP office-bearers of all three Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Hojai district, Booth Presidents, BLA-2 members, Palak Karyakartas, as well as party workers and public representatives, he called upon everyone to discharge their party responsibilities with greater dedication and sincerity, and to take a solemn resolve for booth-level victory so that the NDA government may once again be established in Assam in the upcoming elections.

For the 2026 election, Assam BJP is fully prepared. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced to the people of Assam through the media yesterday that in this election, the BJP will accord significant importance to youth, women, and many new faces in the matter of candidature. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)