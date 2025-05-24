Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): Twenty-one crew members were rescued after the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a severe 26-degree tilt on Saturday, approximately 38 nautical miles southwest (Nm SW) of Kochi.

As of 8.00 pm, 21 crew members had been rescued, and three crew members (Captain, Chief Engg, and 2nd Engg) remained onboard to facilitate planned salvage operations.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft continue to coordinate and monitor the situation. Some containers have fallen overboard due to the vessel's tilt.

According to officials, "Risk assessment is in progress. All efforts are being made to maintain the vessel's stability."

The 184-metre-long ship had departed Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was en route to Kochi when the incident occurred on Saturday, May 24.

Around 1.25 pm, the vessel's operator, MSC Ship Management, informed Indian authorities about the incident and sought immediate assistance.

The ICG swiftly initiated rescue efforts, deploying ships and aircraft in the vicinity to provide aerial support.

To support the evacuation process, ICG aircraft have dropped additional liferafts near the distressed container ship.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), in coordination with the Coast Guard, has directed the vessel's managers to arrange for urgent salvage services to stabilise the situation. (ANI)

