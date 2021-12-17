New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): As many as four accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters of IAF have taken place in the last 5 years, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Friday.

In a written reply to a Lok Sabha query today, Bhatt said, "Four accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF) have taken place in the last five years including the one which took place on December 8, in which all 14 people along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat lost their lives. In these four accidents, a total of 21 people lost their lives."

The tri-services inquiry set up by the Defence Ministry to probe the reasons behind the chopper crash wherein Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed is expected to complete its proceedings within the next two weeks.

Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military officials were travelling in the Mi-17V5 helicopter which crashed minutes before landing at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington killing all passengers and crew on board on December 8.

The previous three accidents took place November 2021, April 3, 2018, and October 2017 in which seven persons were killed, the defence ministry informed Lok Sabha. (ANI)

