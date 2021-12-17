New Delhi, December 17: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man was killed while his wife was brutally injured after being attacked by their landlord in the national capital for not paying rent on time, an official said here on Friday. According to the official, an information was received on Thursday at around 11 a.m. at the Mayur Vihar police station that a man identified as Kale Khan, a resident of Trilokpuri, was brought dead at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, while the deceased's wife, identified as Maheshwari (36) was admitted in a grievously injured state.

Six hours later, another injured man identified as Murgan (49) was also admitted to the same hospital. Kale Khan's son then narrated the whole incident. He told the police that Murgan, who had given one shanty to them on rent, paid them a visit on Thursday. "An argument ensued between Maheshwari and Murgan over pending house rent and electricity bill, which turned violent as Murgan pulled Maheshwari's hair and in retaliation she slapped him," the official said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death By Contract Killers Hired By Husband In Malviya Nagar; Three Arrested.

The minor also identified three more persons -- Armugam, Sahil and Ajay. The boy said that Armugam stabbed his father on the chest, while Murgan hit his mother and father on the head with a rod-like object. Sahil and Ajay also pelted stones on them. On hearing the commotion, people gathered around the shanty and took both the injured persons -- Kale Khan and Maheshwari -- to the hospital, where Khan was declared brought dead. Maheshwari is currently undergoing treatment. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Burari, Arrested.

Based on the minor's statement, the police registered an FIR under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Three of the accused -- Murgan, Arumugam and Ajay -- have been detained, while Sahil is absconding. "Efforts are on to nab the fourth accused," the official added.

