Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,59,615 on Sunday as 21 more people tested positive for the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 17,748.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported in Mohali, followed by five in Ludhiana and three each in Amritsar and Patiala, the bulletin stated.

There are 191 active cases in the state, it said.

Punjab recorded 526 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in April, it added.

According to the bulletin, 21 more patients recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,41,676.

Chandigarh reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases that took the union territory's total count to 92,069, the bulletin said.

No fresh deaths due to the disease were reported. The death toll stands at 1,165, it said.

There are 71 active cases in Chandigarh, it said.

