New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Over 20 children were rescued from begging and ragpicking in five rescue operations conducted in west Delhi, according to a statement by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The rescue operations were conducted between a stretch on Rajouri Garden and Raja Garden Road, City Square Mall, TDI Mall, West Gate Mall and on the stretch between Tagore Garden metro station and Subhash Nagar metro station.

Twenty-two children, including nine girls and 13 boys, were rescued from begging and ragpicking, the statement said.

The rescue operation conducted on September 15 was led by Ranjeet K Singh, SDM, Rajouri Garden and Meenu Mehta, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee-I with the support of Delhi Police (West), District Child Protection Unit - IV, Civil Defence Force (West), Childline (West and South West), and DCPCR representatives.

All the rescued children were minors, and aged between one to 15 years. Post the rescue, they were provided with medical care and COVID-19 testing under the supervision of respective CDMOs, it said.

During a conversation with the children, two rescued siblings informed the authorities that they beg on the streets of Rajouri Garden and stay with their family in a slum in Tilak Nagar.

Their mother was explained about the care and protection that is provided to the children at the children home under the jurisdiction of Child Welfare Committee.

On visiting the children home, the woman liked the hygienic environment and expressed a desire to send her four children, two of whom were rescued, to the children home so that they could also receive proper education. She assured the CWC bench that she would visit her children every month and stay in constant touch with them, it said.

Currently, six children, under the age of four years, have been restored to their respective mothers.

Sixteen children have been placed in children homes, and will be rehabilitated or restored after following due process. The parents of the children were counselled on the importance of well-being, safety and education of their children. They were also made aware of the schemes available for the benefit of their children.

The Commission has identified 37 hotspots across Delhi, of which rescue operations have been conducted at six hotspots so far, the statement said.

