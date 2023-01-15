Prayagraj (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Around 22 lakh devotees took a dip in the Ganga here till 4 pm on Makar Sankranti on the second day of Magh Mela, an official said on Sunday.

Over 36 lakh people, including 14 lakh on Saturday, took a dip during the weekend.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Sanctions Rs 1,377 Crore for to Build Animal Shelters in 1,500 Gram Panchayats.

A Prayagraj Mela Authority official said around 22 lakh people took a bath in the Ganga and the Sangam till 4 pm. Devotees thronged all 14 ghats on the banks of the Ganga and the Sangam from 4 am.

The 'Puranas' describe Makar Sankranti as the day of the gods and donations made on this day are returned a hundredfold, Kashi Sumeru Peethadhishwar Swami Narendranand Saraswati said.

Also Read | Punjab Police Arrest Member of Canada-Based Terrorist Goldy Brar Gang From Himachal Pradesh.

Donation of pure ghee and blankets on this day leads to salvation, he added.

A Magh Mela administration official said 14 ghats, with a total length of 6,000 feet, had been built this year to enable the devotees to bathe easily.

Five pontoon bridges were built on the Ganga for smooth movement of the devotees while 13 police stations and 38 outposts were set up.

Two Superintendents of Police, three Additional Superintendents of Police, nine Circle Officers and 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for security at the fair.

The next Magh Mela baths will take place on Mauni Amavasya on January 21, Basant Panchami on January 26, Maghi Purnima on February 5. It will culminate with the bath on Maha Shivaratri on February 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)