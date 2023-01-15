Chandigarh [India], January 15 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday arrested an active operative of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar from Sundar Nagar in Himachal Pradesh.

The police said the arrested accused has involvement in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, who was killed by six persons outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10 last year.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has identified the arrested accused as Inderpreet Singh alias Parry (32), a resident of Chandigarh.

DGP Yadav further said that Parry, who came in contact with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi during his college days at DAV College, Chandigarh in 2011, has a notorious past with more than a dozen cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

"The arrested accused also has involvement in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, who was killed by six-persons outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022. He had also actively participated when Lawrence Bishnoi fled from Police custody," he said.

The DGP said that following systematic investigations and developing available leads, Police teams from SSOC Mohali pinpointed the location of Parry in Himachal Pradesh and arrested him from a hotel at Sundar Nagar with the help of local Police.

Divulging the role of Parry in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, the DGP said that on November 7, 2022, Parry on the directions of Goldy Brar gave Rs 20,000 in cash to Harshveer Singh Bajwa and directed him to deposit the amount in the account of Manpreet Singh alias Manni, an accused in Pardeep Singh murder case.

Harshveer and Manni are already arrested by the Punjab Police.

The DGP reiterated that the Punjab Police is committed to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Notably, accused Parry was earlier arrested Chandigarh police in March 2022 in Arms Act case after recovering one glock pistol and one .30 bore pistol from his possession.

In this case he remained in burial jail for around 2 months after that he was bailed out. He remained in Jail until being bailed out in 2021.

Meanwhile, the accused Parry has been arrested in a case registered under sections 153, 153-A, 212, 216 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC, SAS Nagar.

Singh was killed by six shooters outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022. The conspiracy to kill him was hatched by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. (ANI)

