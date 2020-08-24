Badaun, August 24: A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her 14-month-old son and then hanged herself at her home here after being harassed over dowry, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Dataganj Kotwali police station area on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said. Also Read | Jeremy Tamaskin Hobbs Reaches on Top With His Exceptional Music and Entrepreneurial Skills.

According to a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, identified only as Fatima, her in-laws had been harassing her for dowry and on Sunday afternoon, they also beat her up, the SP said.

An FIR was lodged and the husband of the victim taken into custody, Chauhan said. Further investigations are underway, the SP added.

