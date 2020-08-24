Sambal, Aug 24: The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) has taken cognizance of an 18-page suicide letter, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 16-year-old student, who had allegedly killed herself on the eve of Independence Day raised concerns over various issues such as corruption, deforestation, rising pollution, among others, and stated that these pressing matters have compelled her to commit suicide. Uttar Pradesh Girl Ends Life by Shooting Herself on Independence Day 2020, Leaves Letter for PM Narendra Modi.

The state child rights committee has now sent a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting him to discuss the issues mentioned by the Class 10 student, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show.

Dr. Vishesh Gupta, president of the UPSCPCR said: "We have taken cognizance of the issues mentioned by the student. She raised some valid issues and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of it. The letter has been forwarded to the Prime Minister's office."

The student died in her village in Sambhal. Three days later, the Sambhal Police had recovered a suicide note from her house which was addressed to the Prime Minister.

