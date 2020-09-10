Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): A total of 2,243 COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,066 in the state, Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases includes 1,01,239 recoveries, 396 deaths and 31,428 active cases in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)