Jammu, Sept 29 (PTI) Police have seized 23 kg of poppy from a Punjab-bound car on a highway and arrested a narcotic smuggler in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said Wednesday.

During checking of the said vehicle Tuesday, a total of 23 kg of poppy packed in 37 polythene bags, tactfully hidden in a fabricated cavity of the car, was recovered, they said.

Also Read | Stray Cow Attacks Octogenarian, Kicks and Tramples Him to Death in Broad Daylight in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar was arrested on the spot.

The car was also impounded, officials said.

Also Read | Bypolls 2021: Polling in 3 Assembly Constituencies in West Bengal Including Bhabanipur And 1 in Odisha to be Held Tomorrow; Know Poll Timings, Candidates And Result Date.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)