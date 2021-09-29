Ahmedabad, September 29: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where an octogenarian (a person who is between 80 and 89 years old) was attacked to death by a stray cow. Reports inform that the elderly man was on his way to a doctor when the incident happened. According to a report by TOI, the victim, identified as Kantibhai Malakiya was attacked on Tuesday morning. Malakiya was on his way to a doctor after he had mild fever and seasonal cold, when the incident happened.

The victim was on his way to visit a nearby general physician with his two grandsons in their twenties, and a neighbour Ajay Kamlekar. At that time, a stray cow near Malakiya’s house attacked all four men. The animal continued to hit, kick and trample the old man, while the other three managed to get up and save themselves. The locals desperately tried to rescue the old man, but to no avail. Cow Attacks BJP MP Liladhar Vaghela, Gujarat Lawmaker Admitted in ICU With Two Broken Ribs.

The trio accompanying Malakiaya had escaped the attack with minor injuries, but could not save Malakiya. The elderly man had received injuries on his legs, back and chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).