Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A 23-year-old model from Jalandhar was allegedly raped by a youth from Ludhiana in Shimla.

According to the police, the victim informed in her complaint that she was raped by the accused on the pretext of shooting a video.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide, Hands Himself While on Video Call With Wife in Uppal.

In the complaint registered by the police, the victim said that she had come to Shimla on December 22 and stayed in a hotel in Shimla at night when the accused tried to molest her.

The 23-year-old victim lodged a complaint at the New Shimla Mahila Police Station on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Revamped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, Flags Off Two New Amrit Bharat Trains, Six New Vande Bharat Express (Watch Video).

Shimla ASP Sunil Negi informed that a case against the accused has been registered under IPC 376 (Punishment for rape).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)