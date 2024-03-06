New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): A 23-year-old man identified as Ashish was stabbed in the abdomen in the national capital, said police on Wednesday.

A PCR call was received at the police station, Malviya Nagar at around 1 AM regarding the incident.

The police reached the spot immediately and found out that a wedding procession was coming from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

In the wedding procession, some dholwalas were called from Begumpur, Malviya Nagar, said police.

During the dance, some altercation took place between the dholwalas and one of them stabbed a person in his abdomen, added the police.

The injured was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by his relatives where he is currently undergoing treatment, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Ashish and Amit. It was also found out that the injured and the accused were relatives, said police.

However, the actual cause of the conflict was unknown at the time of filing this report.

More details into the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

