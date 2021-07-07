Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 233 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,96,970, while five more fatalities pushed the toll to 16,141, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 1,964 in the state, the bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported from Amritsar and Sangrur and one from Pathankot.

Gurdaspur reported 37 new infections, followed by 28 in Amritsar and 23 in Bathinda.

The state's positivity rate stood at 0.48 per cent.

With 275 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,78,865 in Punjab, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,12,03,403 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported eight new Covid cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,780, according to the medical bulletin.

With no death taking place on Wednesday, the toll stood at 809.

The number of active cases was 99, the bulletin said.

With 35 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 60,872, according to the bulletin.

A total of 5,77,866 samples have been taken for Covid testing so far and of them, 5,14,823 tested negative while reports of five samples were awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)