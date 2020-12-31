Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): More than 24 people have been arrested in connection to the stone-pelting incident in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29, said Harinarayana Chari Mishra, Deputy Inspector General of police.

"More than 24 people have been arrested and four cases have been registered in a stone-pelting incident that happened in Gautampura area on Tuesday," he said on Wednesday while talking to the reporters.

"Some people pelted stones at a procession in Gautampura on Tuesday," he said.

A public awareness rally was reportedly organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya where an incident of stone-pelting occurred after some people opposed the rally.

Yesterday, the district administration also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Chandankhedi, Dharmat, Rudrakhya, Sunala, Devarakhedi, Gautampura city council, and Sanwer city council areas. (ANI)

