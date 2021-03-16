Puducherry, Mar 16 (PTI) Puducherry added 24 fresh cases of coronavirus during last twenty-four hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, raising the aggregate to 40,068.

One more fatality was reported in Karaikal, taking the toll to 673.

The 57-year-old woman had complaints of COVID pneumonia, ARDS and Sepsis.

The patient had co morbidity of CKD.

The 24 new cases were spread over Puducherry (17), Karaikal (5) and Mahe (2).

A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said there were 180 active cases while 39,215 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

Twenty-nine patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1351 samples, the Director said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 percent and 97.87 percent respectively.

He noted that so far 6.46 lakh samples were examined and it was found that a little over 6 lakhs out of them were negative.

Kumar said 13,857 health care workers and 10,931 front line workers were vaccinated against pandemic so far in the Union Territory.

The second phase of vaccination of senior citizens (60 years and above) and also those above 45 years with co- morbidities which began on March 1 has benefitted 30,159 people so far here.

