Uttarkashi, Oct 19 (PTI) Around 25 to 30 trekkers stranded in Gomukh Trek in Uttarakhand were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force personnel late on Monday night.

The team of trekkers had got stranded along the Gomukh trek on Monday when the road was blocked by boulders falling from the hills one kilometre ahead of Devgad following incessant rains, SDRF jawan Kuldip Singh said.

An SDRF team left for the spot after the Gangotri police post came to know of the incident late on Monday night.

The SDRF personnel reached the stranded trekkers after traversing a difficult terrain amid heavy rains and brought them to Gangotri, Singh said.

