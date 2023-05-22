New Delhi, May 22: A 25-year-old man was stabbed by three people following a scuffle in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.

At around 8 pm on Sunday, Puneet, a resident of South Gamri in Usmanpur, reported that his father was sitting outside the house when he was hit by a ball, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Puneet scolded the child who was playing with the ball following which, his family members came there and a heated argument ensued between the two sides, police said.

It soon turned into a scuffle and Puneet was stabbed by Rajnish (34), Brijesh Kashyap (44) and Sonu (18) and sustained injuries on his head, neck and hands, the DCP said.

The accused have been arrested, police said.

