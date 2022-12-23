A scuffle broke out between a lawyer and a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the lawyer and the police inspector can be seen arguing and fighting with each other inside a courtroom in Bulandshahar. After the incident, the police registered a case against the accused lawyer on the complaint of the sub-inspector. Similarly, the lawyer also lodged a complaint against the police inspector. Viral Video: Woman Supervisor Caught Taking Bribe for Child Development Project in UP’s Kushinagar.

Watch the Scuffle Between a Lawyer and a Police Inspector

