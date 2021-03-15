Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday reported 251 new coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 3,23,220, according to a health department bulletin.

The state did not record any death in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 2,790, the bulletin stated.

There are currently 2,572 patients under treatment, it said, adding 3,17,858 people have been discharged so far after recovery.

So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 308 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases on Monday, 55 were reported in Jaipur, 29 in Udaipur, 22 in Bhilwara, 20 in Jodhpur, 19 in Dungarpur, 13 in Ajmer, 12 in Rajsamand, 11 each in Jhalawar and Banswara, the bulletin stated.

