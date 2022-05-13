New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Over 50 people were rescued from the building, they said.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.45 pm following which more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire broke out in the building near pillar number 544 of the Delhi metro.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted around 10.50 pm that "the fire was doused".

