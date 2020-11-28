Itanagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 16,231 as 27 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said here on Saturday.

One more person succumbed to the infection on Friday, pushing the number of fatalities in the northeastern state to 50, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Navdeep Singh, Who Turned Off Water Cannon, Charged With Attempt To Murder.

The 38-year-old woman died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here, on Friday.

Of the 27 fresh cases, 10 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (6) and West Kameng (4), he said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ Zone.

Three cases were also recorded in Tawang and one each from Anjaw, Tirap, Papumpare and Lepa Rada district respectively, the SSO said.

Among the fresh infections, one was diagnosed through TrueNat test, three were detected through RT-PCR and 23 through rapid antigen tests.

Barring eight all the patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centers, he said.

Forty-one more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,270.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 911 active coronavirus cases, while 15,270 people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 94.07 per cent, he said.

The positivity and fatality rates stand at 5.93 per cent and 0.30 per cent respectively, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 618, followed by West Kameng (75), East Siang (33), Changlang (26) and Lepa Rada (25), the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,56,661 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,050 on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)