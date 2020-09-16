New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP Lalubhai Patel on Wednesday said 270 Indian fishermen and around 1,200 boats belonging to the country are held by Pakistan.

"Our fishermen are in Pakistani jails. Today, 270 Indian fishermen and around 1,200 boats belonging to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, are held by Pakistan. I request External Affairs Ministry to speak to Pakistan to start the process to bring back these fishermen," said Patel, a Member of Parliament from Daman and Diu, in Lok Sabha.

"Their families are disturbed. They cannot even write a letter to them," he said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which kicked off on Monday with several precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19 is slated to conclude on October 1.

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha being held from 9 am till 1 pm while Lok Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)

